Did Tesla Just Unveil Wireless EV Charging To Combat Cord Thefts?

Ten years ago, Telsa was fiddling with an automated robot arm instead of wireless charging.

Perhaps Tesla EVs may no longer need a plug. A new X post by Tesla says, "Robotaxi wireless charging ... No hands required," adding, "We've come a long way haha."

Tesla appears to be making another promise: wireless EV charging. Yet this feature appears to be available only on the upcoming robotaxis.

In March, Electrek's Fred Lambert offered his take on speculation about Tesla wireless EV charging:

Tesla has teased what appears to be a new wireless home charging station as part of its charging presentation during its Investor Day. . . . Now the second image is brand new and appears to show a new wireless home charging station from Tesla: The pad on the ground underneath the car is what points to a wireless inductive charging system.

Wireless charging pads might be an excellent idea for Tesla since thieves have targeted Supercharger stations, cutting cables from charging stalls to sell the copper wire for scrap.

