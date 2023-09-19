Earlier this year, Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT gained significant popularity. Even though JPMorgan suggests the AI bubble may have leveled off recently, the momentum in AI chatbot development continues.

Mainstream AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing, and Google's Bard attempt to sound neutral or refuse to answer provocative questions because their AI trainers and corporate funders are 'woke' and embrace government censorship. Many folks complained earlier this year about left-leaning biased answers from these woke AI bots.

"The danger of training AI to be woke — in other words, lie — is deadly," Elon Musk posted on X in December after another user asked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for a version of ChatGPT with the "woke settings" turned "off." This led Musk to tweet earlier this year about creating his own uncensored chatbot that is free of corporate or governmental control.

Musk likely kicked off the counter bot (anti-woke bot) movement. The first of its kind, GatGPT, free of safety filters and woke guardrails, has been released by Defense Distributed, the company that pioneered the first 3D-printed firearm over a decade ago.

"GatGPT" leverages a pre-trained large language model fine-tuned on both general instruct datasets and expert, domain-specific firearm datasets. Defense Distributed created a subset of the GPT-4 OpenOrca dataset that is free of political and ethical contamination.

The team that built GatGPT, led by Cody Wilson, contends AI safety is a pretext for censorship and political control. They have declared a "[[Digital Second Amendment]]" that pledges to protect and distribute "the newest weapons of the digital age, not just to defend ourselves against corporate and government depredation, but to defend our civic identity and humanity."

Wilson's team laid out a series of events this year that shows what's coming down the pipe: AI censorship by Silicon Valley and Washington, DC, elites:

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman before Congress, May 2023: "Government intervention will be critical." Please regulate us!

CEO of Anthropic Amodei before Senate Judiciary Committee , July 25th 2023: Presentation "Oversight of AI: Principles for Regulation". Please prevent the public from making weapons with AI!

Sept. 13th, 2023 Chuck Schumer holds private chamber, off the record, closed to the public meeting with heads of the large US AI firms. Elon Musk, caught afterward by the press, says Schumer did a "great service to humanity." All present were asked to raise their hands in support of AI regulation.

"This is an open conspiracy against the public. But it is too late," the team said.

They expanded more on GatGPT and how the Digital Second Amendment will help shield law-abiding citizens from tyranny at the highest levels:

Our federal government operates in a partnership with large, private firms to anticipate and informally execute the government of the American people regardless of official action. It launders its agenda. After Russiagate and COVID, we all know of the alliance between the tech oligarchies and the national security establishment. Their union has produced a "counter-disinformation" complex whose goal is the total control of the Internet and public speech. AI journalism is uniformly produced in assistance of the narrative that the public requires regulation in advance of a national security event or, as is more fashionable, because the public cannot be trusted to live online with its own information interests. American journalism is here an extension of our government's civil service. Defense Distributed, in releasing GatGPT, declares a Digital Second Amendment. Americans must have access to compute, databases, and AI models, the newest weapons of the digital age, not just to defend ourselves against corporate and government depredation, but to defend our civic identity and humanity. Ours is not a Magna Carta for Cyberspace. We know the disastrous history and direction of Internet regulation. The Communications Decency Act passed in response to a moral panic over online pornography, and only accidentally yielded the protections of Section 230. The story repeats itself with public and private attempts to regulate the people's cryptography, printable gun files, and Bitcoin. AI regulation is an open and official provocation against the Liberty and Sovereignty of American citizens. All who advocate for it are domestic enemies of the Constitution and must be absolutely opposed. The right of the people to keep and deploy models shall not be infringed.

The rise of censor-free bots is only just beginning.