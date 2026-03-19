Disclosure? US Government Registers Aliens.gov Domain

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The momentum behind President Trump’s drive to expose hidden UAP files continues to build, now underscored by fresh reminders of why such secrets have been buried for decades.

The Executive Office of the President has registered the aliens.gov domain, a quiet but unmistakable step toward a potential public portal for declassified materials on unidentified anomalous phenomena.

This follows Trump’s directive to release all related government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, UAP, and UFOs.

The odds of aliens being confirmed this year are soaring.



16% chance.https://t.co/kTHTu8DkIZ — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 18, 2026

The New York Post has indicated that forthcoming disclosures “could include videos, photos of non-human craft proving we aren’t alone.”

Trump's UFO release could include videos, photos of non-human craft proving we aren't alone : source https://t.co/jSGeC8mtoG pic.twitter.com/J8glIjmIIH — New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2026

As we previously covered, filmmaker Dan Farah also predicted on Joe Rogan’s podcast that Trump could declare humanity is not alone, confirming recovered non-human technology amid a secret global race.

We also previously highlighted former Bank of England analyst Helen McCaw’s warning to prepare for potential economic shock from disclosure, including market volatility and loss of institutional trust.

Now, with aliens.gov secured in the registry, the administration appears intent on forcing transparency where predecessors allowed compartmentalization to persist. Skeptics have dismissed accounts, but pilots, radar data, and credible military witnesses continue to describe phenomena that defy conventional explanations.

Trump’s approach—declassifying UAP records—prioritizes the public’s right to know over entrenched secrecy. Whether the domain launches as a full disclosure hub or not, the barriers are eroding. Americans, and the rest of the world, deserves the full picture on what has been observed in our skies, especially when it involves potential interference with critical defenses.

JUST IN - Trump says he has directed the release of all government files related to "alien and extraterrestrial life, UAP, and UFOs." pic.twitter.com/JLRFhBaRSq — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 20, 2026

A former U.S. Air Force missile launch officer has reiterated claims that UFOs once rendered nuclear missiles inoperable at a key Cold War installation. Robert Salas, who served at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana in 1967, described the incident on the Danny Jones Podcast.

Salas urges that guards reported strange fast-moving lights that halted above the facility, followed by a craft with a reddish, pulsating glow hovering near the front gate. One guard was injured in the encounter.

Salas recounted how alarms then sounded in the underground control center: the launch panel showed one missile dropping offline, then the rest in rapid succession. “Within moments, all ten missiles at the site became inoperable,” Salas claims.

Security teams dispatched to the silos reportedly halted after seeing lights hovering overhead, too frightened to proceed. An official investigation could not identify the cause, despite the systems’ heavy shielding against external interference.

Salas and others were required to sign secrecy agreements afterward. He has spoken publicly in recent years, linking the event to similar reports of UAP interest in nuclear facilities.

This testimony aligns with patterns documented over decades: intrusions over restricted nuclear airspace that known technology could not match or explain. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio has noted in prior comments, there have been “repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities, and it’s not ours.”

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