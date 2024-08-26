Disney Is Killing Its Free Streaming Service And Shutting Down Its ABC App

By Luke Bouma of Cordcutternews

For about a year now, Disney has been building a free streaming service inside its ABC app, which is full of free content and live channels along with content behind a paywall. Now, Disney has notified users that on September 23, 2024, it will be shutting down its ABC app.

The ABC app had over 20 free channels full of content dedicated to many Disney-owned properties, including ESPN.

There is no official word yet on where the content will be moving, but there have been reports that Disney+ will be adding live channels to its app. It would seem very likely that Disney will move the content on the ABC app over to the Disney+ app to help it attract new subscribers.

According to the Wall Street Journal sources familiar with the plans, Disney plans to overhaul the Disney+ app. This change will leverage personalized promotional art tailored to individual tastes and viewing history, send email reminders about programs, and enhance its recommendation algorithm. These moves aim to surface content that users are more likely to enjoy, making it easier to find their next binge-watch.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has told investors Disney is laser-focused on driving viewer engagement

Perhaps the biggest change will be the introduction of 24/7 live channels dedicated to popular shows. This concept, similar to Pluto TV’s model, has proven successful in capturing viewers who prefer just want to turn on the TV and watch something. While this was initially reported by The Information in May, it has now been confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.

Disney joins a growing number of cable TV networks that are shutting down their dedicated apps to instead focus on their subscription services like Max and Paramount+. This is a trend that will likely see other cable networks and maybe even broadcast TV networks shut down their dedicated apps to try and grow subscribers to their paid services.