DJI Skips US Market For New Rollout Of Advanced Mavic Drone

President Trump's trade war with China is set to deliver a blow to U.S. drone enthusiasts—and potentially commercial users—as Chinese drone giant DJI withholds the release of its new Mavic 4 Pro from the American market.

Nikkei Asia reports the new Mavic 4 Pro model won't be released in the U.S. due to Trump's tariffs and heightened security restrictions. The $2,000 drone, launched in other major markets on May 13, features a 100-megapixel camera and advanced imaging capabilities.

One gimbal. Three lenses. Unlimited creative control using the Infinity Gimbal with 360° rotation🎥✨



See how the DJI Mavic 4 Pro captures cinematic shots across all focal lengths — from BTS to final edit.



Created by IG/ashiakseem#DJIMavic4Pro #AerialCinematography… pic.twitter.com/v2TMmEaX8F — DJI (@DJIGlobal) May 22, 2025

"As with many global companies, our market strategy has to respond to local conditions and the environment surrounding the industry," DJI told Nikkei, adding, "We are monitoring the situation and proactively looking for a solution."

DJI is also concerned about the possibility of being blacklisted without due process under new U.S. security rules that require a review of Chinese-made technology products.

Several U.S. government entities have restricted or banned the use of DJI drones over national security concerns, particularly regarding data privacy and ties to the Communist Chinese.

Here's a list of federal-level bands:

Department of Defense (DoD):

In 2017, the U.S. Army issued a ban on the use of DJI drones due to "cyber vulnerabilities."

In 2022, the DoD listed DJI as a Chinese military company, effectively blacklisting it under Section 1260H of the FY21 NDAA.

Department of Commerce:

In December 2020, DJI was added to the Entity List, restricting U.S. companies from exporting technology to DJI without a special license. This move cited DJI's role in human rights abuses involving surveillance in Xinjiang.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have introduced multiple bills to ban federal agencies from purchasing DJI drones, including the American Security Drone Act, which aims to restrict federal procurement of drones from "foreign adversaries" like China.

Instead of the Mavic 4 Pro, DJI will consider rolling out other new models, though the company did not specify which ones.

A spokesperson noted, "We will address various uncertainties to mitigate their impact and work actively to ensure customers can access our products without delay."

Meanwhile, the U.S. faces an urgent need to reshore its small drone supply chain, as China maintains the number one spot. The race to dominate the 2030s will be defined by control over critical technologies—drones, EVs, space systems, clean tech, semiconductors, and mobile devices. Right now, the U.S. is playing catch-up.