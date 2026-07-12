Doll-Heads Apparently Fooling Tesla FSD. Is Facial-Recognition Update Next?

Chinese e-commerce platforms are selling miniature heads that, according to Fred Lambert at the EV blog Electrek, are being used to "trick Tesla's cabin camera into thinking a driver is paying attention."

Priced at $20 to $50 and marketed as dashboard decorations or "travel companions," these miniature heads are mounted near the rearview mirror to mimic a human face while Autopilot or Full Self-Driving is engaged.

via Instagram user "decentmiss_" ...

While FSD is engaged, Tesla's cabin camera monitors driver attentiveness, including whether the driver repeatedly looks away from the road, and issues warnings when attention appears to lapse. Tesla requires increased supervision when FSD is in "Mad Max" or "Hurry" mode.

Videos of the miniature heads recently went viral on social media, suggesting that some users in China are employing them to trick Tesla's driver-attention safeguards.

😈🔥The Chinese have already found a hack for the driver-monitoring cameras inside the cars. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/owW95q0ERp — Alladdin (@Alladdin1983) July 11, 2026

Here is Lambert's first take:

Let me be direct: anyone mounting a fake head to defeat their Tesla's driver monitoring system is putting their life and the lives of everyone around them at risk. And the sellers profiting from these devices are enabling potentially fatal behavior for $30 a pop.

Over the years, drivers have used various defeat devices, such as counterweights attached to the steering wheel to trick the torque sensor into believing someone was holding it. Tesla countered that workaround with the cabin camera, but now must address the issue of miniature heads.

Related:

Tesla's fastest countermeasure would likely be an over-the-air software update that uses facial recognition of the driver.