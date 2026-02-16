Downdetector Users Report Widespread Outages At X, AWS, Cloudflare

Around 8:00 a.m. ET, users on Downdetector reported outages and disruptions on X across the United States. At the same time, the outage tracker also showed a spike in reported issues involving Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare.

Downdetector users reported X outages and disruptions across major U.S. cities.

Simultaneously, Downdetector users reported outages affecting AWS and Cloudflare, raising the question of whether issues on Musk’s platform are a downstream effect.

*Developing...