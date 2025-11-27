Authored by Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross via X,

The cost of superintelligence is crashing.

Ilya Sutskever argues that algorithmically leapfrogging the frontier labs requires only ~$3 billion in pure research compute, implying the trillion-dollar clusters are mostly burning cash on inference and app bloat while the real signal remains efficient.

The models are also smarter than we know how to ask; Google discovers that merely tweaking system instructions for Gemini 3 Pro unlocks a 5% performance gain on agentic benchmarks, revealing a massive prompt overhang where capability sits dormant, waiting for the right command.

To align this latent power, Anthropic finds the best "truth serum" is simply fine-tuning the model to resist user pressure, solving sycophancy by training the AI to be stubbornly honest.

The friction of the physical world is disappearing.

The Boring Company is reportedly planning to cut tunneling costs to $3-4 million per mile, crashing the price of subterranean infrastructure by two to three orders of magnitude. Above ground, Zipline secures a $150 million contract to build an autonomous drone logistics layer for 130 million people in Africa.

Simultaneously, the Department of Energy elaborates that its newly announced "Genesis Mission" seeks to train frontier models on decades of National Lab experimental data, effectively digitizing the history of American physics.

The industrial base is being completely re-wired.

China installed 295,000 industrial robots last year, while the AgiBot A2 humanoid just set a record with a 65-mile non-stop walk.

Germany enters the chat with Agile Robots' Agile ONE, a humanoid featuring near-perfect hand dexterity.

The definition of "you" is getting granular.

The first whole-genome sequencing of individual cells reveals massive genetic mosaicism within a single human; you aren't an individual, you are a colony of diverging genomes.

But we are learning to administer the colony: CAR-T therapies are now successfully treating autoimmune diseases like lupus, and researchers have reversed aging in mouse blood stem cells by targeting lysosomal dysfunction.

Even the map of the mind is upgrading from SD to HD; a new brain atlas of mouse dendrites doubles the number of known brain regions.

The economy is in the earliest stages of pricing in the Singularity.

Anthropic estimates AI will boost US labor productivity by 1.8% annually over the next decade, doubling the recent historical run rate.

That future is now a tradable asset: Polymarket has received CFTC approval for intermediation, officially integrating prediction markets into the regulated financial system.

The impossible is just a pricing error waiting to be corrected.