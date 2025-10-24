Electric Mobility: Norway Leads The Charge

With sales continuing to thrive in many countries, the global market for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) surpassed the 10 million annual sales mark for the first time in 2024, with sales up nearly 10 percent compared to 2023. More recently, in May 2025, China also reached a major milestone, with over one million electric cars sold in a single month, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

While China unsurprisingly dominates the global market in terms of sales volume, some European countries still lead the way in terms of adoption (looking at the share of BEVs in new car sales).

As Statista's Tristan Gaudiaut details below, for several years now, Norway has been a notable exception at the top of the list: in the first half of 2025, according to data compiled by PwC, more than 90 percent of newly registered passenger cars in that country were electric, a record.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Reflecting the rapid adoption of electric mobility in Northern Europe, Denmark and the Netherlands also have some of the highest market shares: 63.6 percent and 35.0 percent, respectively (between one and two out of every three new vehicles sold). Outside Europe, China leads the way in terms of adoption, with a BEV share of 29.8 percent in the first half of the year (including commercial vehicles). In comparison, the United States lags with a BEV share of just 7.3 percent.

While Norway’s policy measures (such as tax exemptions, toll exemptions, and other incentives) did prove highly effective in promoting electric cars, the Norwegian model cannot be easily transferred to other countries.

First and foremost, this country imposes hefty vehicle import duties and car registration taxes, making cars significantly more expensive than, say, in the United States. By waiving these duties for electric vehicles, Norway is effectively subsidizing EV purchases at a level that a larger country such as the U.S. couldn’t afford.

Secondly, Norway is a very wealthy country (ironically, thanks to its oil reserves) with a high level of income.

According to Norway's national statistical institute, the country’s median household income after taxes was around $64,000 in 2025, which is roughly level with the United States but significantly higher than the EU average.