Elon Musk Is Building The Backbone of America's High-Tech 2030s Economy - And The Numbers Prove It

Authored by Larry Goldberg, Managing Partner of Knowledge Partners International,

Few understand that quite apart from making himself rich, Elon Musk is a job-creating, tax-paying, economy-boosting force. Through his companies - Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, The Boring Company, and Neuralink -Musk has funneled hundreds of billions into American pockets over the past five years (2021-2025). This isn't abstract Wall Street stuff; it's real money circulating in communities, from factory floors in Texas to engineering hubs in California. Let's break it down with hard numbers, showing how Musk's ventures pump lifeblood into the US economy.

Jobs and Paychecks: Fueling the American Dream

Musk's companies have paid out a staggering $110.7 billion in salaries over five years—enough to give every person in Los Angeles a $27,000 check. This cash supports over 200,000 workers at peak, from welders building Cybertrucks to coders dreaming up Mars rockets. It's not just high-flying execs; average pay hovers around $160,000 at Tesla, keeping families housed, kids in school, and local diners buzzing.

These paychecks ripple out: Workers spend on groceries, homes, and vacations, multiplying every dollar into $1.50-$2 in local economic activity, per standard multipliers.

Taxes: Musk's Companies Foot the Bill

Forget the headlines—Musk's empire chips in big on taxes. Employees alone shelled out $31.8 billion in income and payroll taxes, funding schools, roads, and Social Security. That's like bankrolling the entire US space program twice over. On the corporate side, the companies paid $5.2 billion in income taxes, despite savvy credits for green tech and R&D. Add in payroll taxes from employers (~$9 billion), and it's clear: Musk's firms aren't dodging; they're delivering.

This tax haul supports public services without the sticker shock—imagine if every billionaire's ventures did the same.

Suppliers: Building America's Backbone

Musk doesn't hoard; he spreads the wealth to US suppliers. Tesla alone dropped $166 billion on American vendors for batteries, chips, and steel—propping up factories in Michigan and Nevada. SpaceX, with its "buy American" ethos, added $7 billion, mostly for rocket-grade alloys and avionics from domestic shops. xAI Together, that's $173 billion funneled to thousands of small and mid-sized firms, creating indirect jobs and steeling supply chains against global hiccups.

In addition to these expenditures, xAI has spent about $9b in the buildout of their data center, with a further $40 - $60b targeted for Colossus 2 over the next two years.

The Big Picture: A $338 Billion Engine—and Counting

Add it up: $110.7 billion in salaries + $46 billion in taxes + $182.2 billion to suppliers = over $338 billion injected into the US economy since 2021. These expenditures are set to soar dramatically in the immediate future as Robotaxis, Optimus and Colossus scale, and could reach over $300b per year. Taking into account the economic multiplier of these expenditures, its like giving the US GDP a turbocharge, all from one visionary's playbook. Musk's impact? It creates high-wage jobs, funds public goods, and rebuilds industrial muscle—proving bold innovation pays dividends for everyday Americans.

Critics gripe about risks or headlines, but the math doesn't lie: Musk's companies are economic dynamos, turning sci-fi into paystubs. As xAI and Neuralink scale, expect even more. In a world of stagnant wages and offshoring, Elon Musk reminds us: American ingenuity still builds the future—and pays for it too.

* * *

As for this Marxist clown...

🚨 BREAKING - ZOHRAN MAMDANI: “I don't think that we should have billionaires.”



Oh man…



pic.twitter.com/mM8My038Nu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 29, 2025

And if it weren't for that billionaire (Musk), where would America's space program, clean energy, EV industry, free speech, and humanoid robotics be today? China would likely be devouring the West by now. Mamdani is in for a rude awakening; his woke, Marxist policies have no place in New York City.