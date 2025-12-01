Musk Hints At 'Galaxy Mind' Venture To Deploy AI Satellites In Deep Space

Elon Musk is hinting at a new venture that could unite his sprawling business empire under a single audacious goal of deploying solar-powered artificial intelligence satellites in deep space.

In a recent interview with investor Nikhil Kamath, the billionaire entrepreneur suggested his three major companies; SpaceX, Tesla and xAI, are moving toward what he described as an "increasingly" overlapping mission.

"I think that there's increasingly a convergence, actually, between SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI, in that if the future is solar-powered AI satellites—which it pretty much needs to be in order to harness a non-trivial amount of the energy of the Sun—you have to move to solar-powered AI satellites in deep space," Musk told Kamath. "That is somewhat a confluence of Tesla expertise, SpaceX expertise, and xAI on the AI front.”

"It does feel like, over time, there's somewhat of a convergence there. But all the companies are doing great things,” he added. "Very proud of the teams that do great work,” he added.

Following the interview, Musk seemingly indicated on X that the convergence could eventually coalesce into an entity he has referred to as "Galaxy Mind," a platform designed to harness solar energy for AI operations beyond Earth's orbit.

Musk’s vision for Galaxy Mind centers on combining SpaceX's launch and spacecraft capabilities with Tesla's solar and battery technology and xAI's frontier artificial intelligence models, which would result in advanced AI systems operating on satellites powered directly by the Sun in deep space that far from Earth's energy constraints.

In a tweet last month, Musk urged job candidates to help build the Library of Alexandria—distributing copies of humanity's knowledge throughout space and across other planets and moons as a hedge against civilizational collapse under the Galaxy Mind venture.

An internet sleuth appears to have found the trademark for both "Galaxy Mind" and "Galactica," with the latter featuring an official logo on file. While Galaxy Mind has been the name teased publicly, trademark filings suggest Galactica may become the formal corporate vehicle for the initiative.

The broader vision reflects Musk's pattern of identifying synergies across his portfolio. Tesla's energy division has pioneered high-efficiency solar panels and battery storage systems, while SpaceX has transformed commercial spaceflight and satellite deployment through its Starlink network. Meanwhile, xAI is racing to build competitive large language models capable of operating at scale and achieve AGI abilities, which Musk recently pegged the odds of Grok 5 achieving at "10 percent and rising.”

