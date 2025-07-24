print-icon
Elon Musk: "We're Bringing Back Vine" 

by Tyler Durden
Elon Musk announced moments ago that the defunct short-form video app Vine, which was first launched by Twitter in 2013, will be revived. This means users will be able to create short-form video, just like the Chinese app TikTok. 

"We're bringing back Vine, but in AI form," Musk wrote on X. 

To refresh readers about Vine: it launched in 2013 and featured 6-second looping videos. By 2015–16, it had lost significant user retention due to rising competition from platforms like Instagram (which added video), Snapchat, and eventually TikTok. It was ultimately shut down in 2017.

Musk has asked in a series of polls on X whether he should bring back Vine. 

The first in 2022, the second in 2024, with a majority - or about 69% of respondents answering "Yes". 

