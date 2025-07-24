Elon Musk: "We're Bringing Back Vine" 

Elon Musk announced moments ago that the defunct short-form video app Vine, which was first launched by Twitter in 2013, will be revived. This means users will be able to create short-form video, just like the Chinese app TikTok.

"We're bringing back Vine, but in AI form," Musk wrote on X.

We’re bringing back Vine, but in AI form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2025

To refresh readers about Vine: it launched in 2013 and featured 6-second looping videos. By 2015–16, it had lost significant user retention due to rising competition from platforms like Instagram (which added video), Snapchat, and eventually TikTok. It was ultimately shut down in 2017.

Musk has asked in a series of polls on X whether he should bring back Vine.

The first in 2022, the second in 2024, with a majority - or about 69% of respondents answering "Yes".

What X users are saying:

Please don’t fill it with anime — Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) July 24, 2025

Will it be connected to X, or a separate app on its own? — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 24, 2025

People liked vine because of its human creators and lack of algorithm.



Adding AI and another complex algorithm will just be a cheap imitation IMO — (Matt) MacroMinutes (@MacroMinutes) July 24, 2025

