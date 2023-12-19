Elon Musk Will Offer New "Mod Package" For Amphibious Cybertruck

In a new episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Tesla VP Lars Moravy has kept Elon Musk's dream alive to transform the Cybertruck into an amphibious electric vehicle (AEV?).

"Elon did want to make it a boat - and so like the vehicle almost floats - maybe you have to add a little bit of extra buoyancy just to keep it up - and you know if you're creative and you want - you could figure out how to put an outboard motor plugged into your outlet there and turn it on from your screen and go boating," Moravy told Leno.

Musk commented on a post on X, replying to the video of Moravy's conversation with Leno regarding the amphibious Cybertruck. His response:

"We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat. "Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals."

Musk has previously said, "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy."

A new feature on the Cybertruck was recently revealed called "Wade Mode," which can "pressurize the battery pack" to "drive through water."

We're not holding our breath for an amphibious Cybertruck...