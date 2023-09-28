Elon Musk's SpaceX Wins Space Force Contract As Democrat Efforts To Cancel Him Fail 

Elon Musk's SpaceX has received its first official contract for the Starshield network from the US Space Force. This network will provide satellite communications for the military via the company's Starlink satellite internet system and comes just weeks after Democrats, corporate media, and a former comedian turned Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attempted to cancel Musk after the Washington Post published excerpts from his new biography on the billionaire, alleging he rejected help from Ukraine to assist in the attack against Crimean port of Sevastopol last year.

Space Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told CNBC that the contract's term for Starshield is one year with a maximum value of $70 million. She explained:

"The SpaceX contract provides for Starshield end-to-end service (via the Starlink constellation), user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services."

SpaceX's growing portfolio of Pentagon business comes as the space company was recently contracted to launch a Falcon 9 with 13 satellites for the Pentagon's Space Development Agency. In June, the Pentagon bought an undefined number of Starlink terminals for the battlefield in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Democrats and their allies in the corporate press are infuriated about Musk's success (apart from his free-speech platform "X," where users are allowed to discuss non-approved government narratives). They attempted to cancel the billionaire earlier this month after a WaPo piece cited a new biography on Musk revealing that he allegedly turned down a Ukrainian request to assist in a sneak attack against Russia.

Musk recently told the panel on the 'All-In' Podcast Summit that Walter Isaacson - his biographer - had misunderstood the situation and that the initial decision to not allow access to Starlink around the Crimean border was due to sanctions from the Biden administration.

"Starlink have provided connectivity to Ukraine since the beginning of the war and as the Ukrainian government has said, Starlink was instrumental in the defense of Ukraine - although the media forgets to mention that."

Musk explained that "at the time [the attack] happened, the region around Crimea was turned off... and the reason it was turned off was because the United States has sanctions against Russia, which includes Crimea, and we are not allowed to turn on connectivity to a sanctioned country without explicit permission - which we did not have from the US government."

The billionaire said the Biden administration has apparent 'beef' with him and warned some in the government are weaponizing agencies against him.

If you want to know where the attacks stem from, look no further than this former Obama administration official who recently declared: "The US government needs to end its relationship with Musk immediately."

What infuriates Democrats the most is that it's not one of their own leading the charge in the space race. So, what do you do when you want to attack your opponent? Attempt to cancel them in the press, but the attempt was unsuccessful this time.