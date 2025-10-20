Europe Generates The Most Electronic Waste

Every person in the world generates on average around 8 kilograms of electronic waste per year worldwide.

However, there are significant regional differences.

As Statista's Valentina Fourreau shows in the chart below, using data from the latest E-Waste Monitor, Europe leads the way with around 17 kilograms of electronic waste per inhabitant, while each person in Africa generates only 2.5 kilograms.

At the same time, Europe has the highest recycling rate at 43 per cent.

Asia and Africa have the most catching up to do, with e-waste recycling rates of 12 and 1 per cent respectively.

Only just under a fifth of the electronic waste generated worldwide is currently officially collected and recycled.

The remaining quantities of electronic waste were collected unofficially, partially recycled or disposed of as residual waste and sent to landfill.

This gap between official and unofficial collection and recycling statistics varies greatly between different regions.