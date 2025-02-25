EV Chargers At Federal Buildings Set To Go Dark

The federal agency responsible for overseeing government-owned buildings has directed all properties under its management to shut down electric vehicle charging stations.

Bloomberg reported that the General Services Administration, which oversees hundreds of EV chargers nationwide at federal buildings—currently operating 8,000 plugs with plans to expand rapidly in the coming years—recently sent an email outlining the plan to shut down the chargers. The Verge first reported the development last week.

"As GSA has worked to align with the current administration, we have received direction that all GSA-owned charging stations are not mission-critical," the email reads, adding, "Neither Government Owned Vehicles nor Privately Owned Vehicles will be able to charge at these charging stations once they're out of service."

Colorado Public Radio reported last week that GSA's Denver office will begin turning off charges at federal buildings in the coming weeks.

A source told The Verge that, in addition to shutting EV charging stations, the GSA will also begin offloading the EVs it purchased under the Biden administration.

The Verge noted, "Former President Joe Biden's signature climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, included $975 million for the GSA to upgrade federal buildings across the country" with EV chargers. The goal was to achieve net zero by 2045.

The Trump administration has stated in an executive order to "terminate" the Green New Deal ... and for all agencies to pause "the disbursement of funds appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Public Law 117-169) or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Public Law 117-58), including but not limited to funds for electric vehicle charging stations made available through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program..."

This month, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration ended a $5 billion program that helped states build EV charging stations along US highways.

We feel this is a smart move that stops the inefficient federal government from expanding its EV charging infrastructure plan. GSA's chargers were likely costing taxpayers a fortune without any clear ROI.

Last month, Goldman's Thomas Evans told clients that its trading desk views Trump's actions as "bearish for the US EV market specifically."

If the marketplace needs chargers - let the private sector do the buildout - not corrupt DC swamp.