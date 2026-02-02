FAA To Allow 44 SpaceX Starship Launches From Kennedy Space Center Per Year

Authored by T.J. Muscaro via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will allow SpaceX to launch its behemoth Starship from Kennedy Space Center in Florida 44 times per year.

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, on May 26, 2025. AP Photo/Eric Gay

That decision was released on Jan. 30 in an environmental impact report, which also recommended that the company conduct 88 landings: 44 for the Starship spacecraft and 44 for the Super Heavy booster.

The FAA makes this recommendation while noting concerns from Brevard County residents about noise, especially sonic booms during late-night operations; beach access related to the launches; and the possibility that the National Park Service could lose revenue due to the increased need to close parts of the Canaveral National Seashore.

Impacts on commercial flights, especially international ones, due to ground stops or re-routing were also acknowledged.

The administration also noted that SpaceX still needs to obtain FAA launch license approval and complete mitigation work before those new launches can begin.

Once that happens, these launches and landings would commence at Launch Complex 39-A, continuing that pad’s historic legacy of hosting the Saturn V moon rocket, the Space Shuttle, and the SpaceX Falcon 9.

Construction on an assembly facility specifically for the vehicle, which SpaceX called a “Gigabay,” is underway at the space center, as well as construction of the Starship launch tower at Launch Complex 39-A.

As those plans come to fruition, Falcon 9 operations will be relocated south to Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station in February.

Lee Eckert, senior mission manager for human spaceflight mission management at SpaceX, told the media on Jan. 30 that the company looks to move all Falcon 9 operations, including crewed launches, to Space Launch Complex 40 going forward, allowing Launch Complex 39-A to focus on Falcon Heavy and Starship launches.

Eckert said SpaceX hopes to begin launching Starships from Cape Canaveral later this year.

But Kennedy Space Center will not be the only place Starships launch in Florida. Construction is also underway further south at Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, following approval from the U.S. Air Force in December. A rendering shared by SpaceX shows two launch towers occupying the space.

“With three launch pads in Florida, Starship will be ready to support America’s national security and Artemis goals as the world’s premiere spaceport continues to evolve to enable airport-like operations,” SpaceX said on X.

Meanwhile, SpaceX will continue its Starship development and operations at Starbase, Texas.

SpaceX conducted a total of 109 launches from Florida in 2025, most of which occurred at Space Launch Complex 40.