FAA Greenlights Largest Drone For Commercial Operations Across US

California-based startup Pyka has been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly the world's largest electric cargo aircraft in controlled US air space.

Pelican Spray is a fully autonomous and 100% electric agricultural aircraft with zero emissions. The fixed-wing aircraft weighs 1,125 pounds and was just approved for commercial operations across the US, according to Bloomberg, citing comments from the operating officer and co-founder Chuma Ogunwole.

Pyka's new technology eliminates the need for aviation fuel, thus reducing operating costs for farmers and providing substantial environmental benefits. The drone can provide round-the-clock spraying due to its automation capabilities. It has already proven a huge success for Costa Rica, Honduras, and Brazil farmers.

Pyka, founded in 2017, is already selling the spraying version of the drone. Other versions include Pelican Cargo, which can carry 400 lbs of payload up to 200 miles.

This comes as the FAA prepares for the first crewed flying taxi flights by 2027.

Bloomberg pointed out:

Getting FAA authorization for passenger aircrafts is a long and difficult process and a significant hurdle for the electric aviation industry. The main challenge to electrifying commercial passenger aviation, though, is the limitations of battery technology that make it infeasible to fly any meaningful distance with multiple passengers onboard.

The US military purchased more electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft this week.

Potential uses of unmanned and manned drones, in fixed-wing or eVTOL configurations, are set to soar by the decade's end.