Facebook Marketplace Enters The AI Thirst-Trap Era

Searching Facebook Marketplace in the AI era has revealed a strange new phenomenon: sellers are running product photos through chatbots or image generators to insert scantily clad women into listings.

This marketing ploy seemingly bets that thirst-trap imagery will boost clicks and improve the chances of selling whatever item is listed on the online marketplace.

"This dude on FB Marketplace has multiple listings for heavy Caterpillar industrial equipment superimposed with AI-generated female models. Must have industry-leading click-through rates," journalist Trung Phan wrote on X.

This dude on FB Marketplace has multiple listing for heavy Caterpillar industrial equipment superimposed with AI-generated female models. Must have industry-leading click through rates.



Absolutely crying rn. https://t.co/Mpx6QIdOtQ pic.twitter.com/EINbmxJO66 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 28, 2026

Sure enough, the thirst-trap imagery appears to be working...

Oh trung I tried the same thing with my gym machinery, and im flooded with interest today LOL pic.twitter.com/a9E47WwYBy — Simon Biscuits ☻ (@seempaq) May 28, 2026

Here's another example.

One Facebook Marketplace seller said the marketing ploy absolutely works.

The listings were dead until I updated the images LOL pic.twitter.com/GuhNFIthvU — Simon Biscuits ☻ (@seempaq) May 28, 2026

This is a real-world example of how sellers are using AI to try to boost low click-through rates.