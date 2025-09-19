Facial, Fingerprint, & Iris Scans: WEF/Bill Gates' Vision For Biometric Digital Wallet Quietly Gaining Momentum

The push for a tightly controlled payment and identity system took a quiet but alarming step forward with a little-noticed deal between credit card giant Visa and an obscure tech firm called TECH5. Their seven-year agreement aims to fast-track digital identity and payment systems under the deceptively tame “Digital Public Infrastructure” (DPI), Biometric Update reports.

The troubling partnership, signed last week in Dubai, merges Visa’s massive financial network with TECH5’s invasive biometric tech, which includes facial, fingerprint, and iris scans, setting the stage for a surveillance-friendly future, all packaged as “convenience.” The goal? Integrated platforms to store your verified credentials for so-called seamless access to services and transactions. The companies claim these systems will adapt to “local laws and markets,” but that’s a thin promise when privacy protections often lag. The “identity wallets” they’re touting? They’re not just for verifying who you are, but they will have payment features built in, powered by Visa’s global payment infrastructure and TECH5’s AI-driven biometric tools.

If you weren’t already uneasy, Reclaim The Net has previously reported on how the usual globalist cheerleaders are all-in on digital identities for financial transactions:

The initiative, formalized in Dubai, supports a vision promoted by organizations including the United Nations, the European Union, the World Economic Forum, and Bill Gates. DPI strategies are being pushed as part of a global roadmap to digitize identity and financial access by 2030. … The move reflects a broader international push to integrate verified digital identity with financial services. This is often presented as a way to reduce friction in service delivery, expand inclusion, and prevent fraud. However, privacy advocates continue to raise alarms over the implications of centralizing both identification and payment systems.

Unsurprisingly, Visa’s leadership tried to soften the blow to civil liberties and privacy concerns.

“At Visa, we believe that secure, inclusive, and scalable digital identity is foundational to the future of payments,” said Dr. Svyatoslav Senyuta, Head of Visa Government Solutions in the CEMEA region. “Our partnership with Tech5 reflects our commitment to advancing Digital Public Infrastructure globally. By combining Tech5’s biometric and identity innovations with Visa’s trusted payment technologies, we aim to empower governments and institutions to drive financial inclusion and digital trust at scale.”

Tech5 CEO Machiel van der Harst hailed the agreement as is “a significant step” to make DPI a reality:

“By combining our identity and biometric expertise with Visa’s global payment network and resources, we are positioned to address the evolving needs of governments and institutions seeking secure and inclusive digital infrastructure.”

If this sounds like a financial hellscape, it’s because it is. All we can say is this: long live Bitcoin.