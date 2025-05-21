Few Americans Enjoy Using AI

Tools using artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, are only liked by 22 percent of Americans in their everyday lives.

This places the country towards the bottom of the ranking when compared to other nations, reports Statista's Katharina Buchholz according to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights shows.

You will find more infographics at Statista

In India, almost every second respondent said they enjoyed using AI tools, while in China and Spain, the number is still just over one in three.

ChatGPT and other AI tools are least popular in Japan, where only 10 percent of respondents said they were excited about using AI software in their everyday lives.

The popularity of AI software is also low in Italy (20 percent).

The chatbot was developed by the U.S. software company OpenAI.

These findings align with data from Ipsos, which found that Asia as a region has higher levels of enthusiasm about a future with AI. Ipsos also asked respondents how much they knew about AI products and services, finding that this self-claimed knowledge was highest in Asia, with China (81 percent), Indonesia (80 percent) and Thailand (69 percent) topping the list.

In terms of consumer products, artificial intelligence refers to the simulation and automation of intelligent behavior. AI in general is used in a wide variety of fields, such as the development of voice assistants, industrial robots and medicine.

The field of autonomous driving also falls within this category. Forecasts predict that global revenues in the field of artificial intelligence will continue to grow in the coming years.