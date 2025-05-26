Fire Breaks Out At Oregon Data Center Reportedly Leased By X

According to local media outlet Oregon Live, a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon, leased by Elon Musk's X, caught fire on Thursday.

"Right about 10:20 this morning our crews got called to a fire involving a battery or batteries," Piseth Pich, a Hillsboro Fire & Rescue spokesperson, told the local outlet on Thursday.

Pich said, "When they arrived they found batteries inside a room inside what we understood to be a data center. The fire itself was contained to the battery set there and hadn't spread anywhere else in that room."

Oregon Live pointed out, "Public records indicate that Digital Realty operates a data center at that site. The social media company X operates a data center in an adjoining facility next door."

Tech blog Wired cited unnamed sources that said X leases space in the Digital Realty complex.

"The incident is under control, and the fire department has concluded its on-site response. All personnel were safely evacuated, with no reported injuries," Digital Realty wrote in a statement, adding, "We continue to monitor the situation, prioritizing the safety of our personnel, the integrity of the facility, and minimizing customer impact."

X did not confirm whether server operations were impacted, and Digital Realty declined to comment on whether X leases space at the facility.

One day later, on Friday, X suffered a brief outage. Then again on Saturday...

X Is Back After Morning Outage https://t.co/cDvEUEZWfh — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 24, 2025

