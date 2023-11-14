Flying Taxi Spotted In Lower Manhattan

One of Joby Aviation's flying taxis - or electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft - was spotted on a helicopter pad in Lower Manhattan.

A Sunday post by Joby on social media platform X showed the flying taxi surrounded by office towers but did not mention the location.

Dow Jones reporter Allen Root posted on X a photo Monday morning showing the eVTOL on the edge of a helipad in NYC.

Root said, "eVTOL getting ready to fly in NYC on a chilly, clear Monday."

We've all seen Dubai and other cities in the East commit to using flying taxis, but very little activity in the US.

NYC could be preparing for future flying taxi services, potentially displacing Uber helicopters as the FAA prepares for the first crewed flying taxi flights by 2027.