Foldable iPhone In 2026? Goldman Reveals Tri-Fold & Quad-Fold Phone Patent Leaders

The foldable phone market has yet to go mainstream. One question we have is when Apple will release its first foldable phone, which is rumored to feature a book-style design. Meanwhile, Huawei has already unveiled the world's first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT.

A team of Goldman analysts led by Allen Chang and Verena Jeng shed more color on foldable phone patents and model pipelines across major brands.

The analysts note that one interesting 2024 trend in the smartphone space has been the increase in the number of foldable phone patents filed:

New form factors: from flip-types and horizontal-folding to Tri-Fold and Quad-Fold phones, which are positive for supply chain dollar content increase; Components upgrade: more durable panel and new hinge designs for Tri-Fold phones, supporting the industry specification upgrade; and more brand makers joining the foldable trend: more brand makers are working on foldable phone patents, which is a positive for foldable phones penetration and could lead to more affordable prices.

Chinese phone brands, including Huawei and Honor, along with South Korea's Samsung, lead the way in total foldable phone patents.

Notice how Apple's patents surrounding foldable phones have increased this year versus last.

Key patents by brand:

And the foldable phone models pipeline, expanding out to 2025:

Separately, the website Mac Rumors cited display analyst Ross Young, who expects Apple to enter the foldable market in the second half of 2026.