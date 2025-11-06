Ford Mulls Scrapping F-150 Lightning After Dismal Demand, Mounting Losses

Ford is reportedly set to scrap the F-150 Lightning, once hailed by top executives as the company's "modern Model T," amid absolutely terrible demand. Production lines for the electric pickup remain paralyzed after an aluminum shortage halted operations last month.

A new Wall Street Journal report indicates that the F-150 Lightning is on the chopping block after $13 billion in EV losses since 2023. If accurate, this would make the money-losing truck America's first major EV casualty.

CEO Jim Farley previously called the F-150 Lightning "as revolutionary as the Model T," promising a truck that would democratize electric mobility just as the original Model T democratized driving. Yet how could Farley have been so wrong about the Lightning ... and did his climate-change blinders end up damaging shareholder value? It's something the board should be taking a hard look at.

Demand for the EV truck is absolutely horrendous.

Adam Kraushaar, owner of Lester Glenn Auto Group in New Jersey, told WSJ that F-150 Lightning demand is "not there." He also sells GMC, Chevy, and other brands. "We don't order a lot of them because we don't sell them."

WSJ noted, " No final decision has yet been made , according to people familiar with the discussions, but such a move by Ford could be the beginning of the end for big EV trucks."

The big question is whether Farley and other top executives ignored red flags, such as declining orders, dealer warnings, and mounting losses on the EV truck, in their push to appease the globalist climate change cult on Wall Street. If the report is accurate, we wonder whether the board could find grounds to review his terrible EV judgment under the duty of care.

In October, Ford sold just 1,500 Lightnings, versus 66,000 petrol-powered F-Series trucks. EV sales overall have plunged 24% year-on-year after federal tax credits expired.

Ford shares have trended lower after the April 2022 release of the EV truck.

WSJ noted, "The company is now racing to build a compact $30,000 EV pickup."