France Opens Criminal Investigation Into X For Alleged Algorithmic Manipulation

Authored by Nate Kostar via CoinTelegraph.com,

The French Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into X over the alleged use of its algorithm for foreign interference.

According to a statement from Magistrate Laure Beccuau on Friday, prosecutors have launched a probe into whether X violated French law by manipulating its algorithms to extract user data fraudulently.

The investigation was launched after two reports were submitted to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office’s cybercrime division on Jan. 12 — one by MP Éric Bothorel, a member of French President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble Pour La Republique party, and another by a senior government official whose identity was not disclosed.

In Bothorel’s statement posted Friday on X, he wrote that he filed his initial inquiry because he was “convinced that an informational bias, extreme on the X platform, was being used to serve Elon Musk’s political opinions and that this could only happen through algorithmic manipulation.”

He added that he was pleased that the “French justice system is taking meaningful steps to combat foreign interference.”

The case was referred to the General Directorate of the National Gendarmerie on Wednesday, officially launching an investigation into X.

The investigation focuses on two elements: tampering with the operation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group, and the fraudulent extraction of data from an automated data processing system as part of an organized group.

France’s J3 cybercrime unit will lead the investigation. J3 conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in August 2024.

X faces growing scrutiny across Europe

Since Elon Musk purchased X in 2022, it has had several run-ins with regulators, especially in Europe. In February, two German NGOs won a ruling from the Berlin Regional Court that required X to provide access to publicly available engagement data to assist researchers in analyzing potential election interference.

The European Union is investigating X for a possible violation of the Digital Service Act. This new landmark regulation requires online platforms to take down illegal content and increase transparency around algorithms.

As Musk pushes to turn X into a financial hub with crypto at its core, mounting pressure from European regulators could undermine the trust he needs to secure approval for offering financial services in the EU.