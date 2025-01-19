"Make Deal To Protect National Security": Trump Prepares Executive Order To Save TikTok

Update (1035ET):

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the divest-or-ban deadline and allow enough time for a deal in which the US will have 50% ownership via a joint venture with TikTok's Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance.

Trump's statement was posted on Truth Social on Sunday morning:

I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security . The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order. Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations. I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up. Without US approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions. Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the US gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the US and whichever purchase we so choose.

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale made a great point on X:

I agree.



But the deeper problem is that unlike our open-source framework, CCP can influence TikTok’s private algorithm.



It’s foolhardy to let a rival power have their hands on the lever of what’s censored, and what trends (!), to tens of millions of US citizens. https://t.co/1RG8ZhnZl8 — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) January 19, 2025

* * *

Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok suspended all US services early Sunday morning, while Apple and Google removed the app from their app stores to avoid hefty penalties under a new law. This follows the expiration of the divest-or-ban deadline for TikTok at midnight, just one day after the Supreme Court upheld the mandate.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!" TikTok's US website landing page reads.

On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump said he would give TikTok's owner, Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance, a three-month reprieve from the ban to find a buyer.

"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate," Trump told NBC News in an exclusive interview, adding, "If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

Bloomberg noted, "It was TikTok's choice to suspend availability late Saturday" or "face enormous penalties."

The unprecedented shutdown of TikTok will mobilize its massive base of 170 million monthly US users and demand action against political leaders who have been trying to nuke the Chinese video-sharing app, as well as, call on Trump to reverse the ban.

The Biden-Harris administration has made it very clear to the incoming administration to take action against TikTok over national security concerns.

Early Sunday, Elon Musk confirmed that X is exploring the very real possibility of bringing back the short-form video app Vine in some capacity to his social media platform, which has become a central hub for Americans to access news.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says X is looking into bringing back Vine. pic.twitter.com/dISGcy5D3Y — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 19, 2025

TikTokers are freaking out about the ban...

American influencers crying and having full bIown meltdowns over the tiktok ban is so unserious 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H6yRu8KcGz — welp. (@YSLONIKA) January 18, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: 911 calls are being placed around the country by individuals panicking over the TikTok ban



I can’t believe I have to say this, BUT DON’T CALL 911 OVER TIKTOK.



Here’s audio of 911 dispatch from Anoka County, MN, requesting a welfare check on a caller, saying he’s… pic.twitter.com/2f21H5HsL5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 19, 2025

James Charles on TikTok ban meltdown.pic.twitter.com/fbOgEpQ3iW — हिन्दीCast Originals (@Hindicast) January 19, 2025

Goldman told clients on Thursday that "Tiktok refugees" were finding alternative video-sharing platforms worldwide, such as downloading the Chinese app RedNote...

TikTok influencer Tiffany Cianci told Bloomberg she hopes that Trump can deliver to reverse the ban: "This is a promise Trump made and it is a promise he used to get a large number of young people to vote for him," adding, "We are calling on him to deliver immediately."