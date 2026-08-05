GTA VI Delay Fears Reignite As Ex-Rockstar Developer Says He "Would Not Be Shocked"

Speculation about a delay to Grand Theft Auto VI is spreading online after a former Rockstar Games developer said that, based on his experience working on previous installments, he "would not be shocked" if the game slips again. Another postponement would add to the previous delays and spark frustration among gamers who have waited more than 13 years for a fresh, updated version of the series.

Jake Brigstock of Indy100, a British digital news website, spoke with former Rockstar Games animator Mike York, via covers.com, about his confidence that Rockstar Games will be able to release GTA 6 by November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

York said he "would not be shocked at all" if there does end up being another GTA 6 release date delay.

"Personally after being there and working on GTA 5, I don't currently work there so I can't give a confidence based off that, but based on my previous experience, they could delay it again," said York. "Straight up, they could delay it again. They can. "They can do whatever they want and people will wait right now, it doesn't matter. If they need to do what they need to do, they'll do it. "So if November comes around and they're thinking 'this final mission we have is still not looking very good, and there are still a few bugs in this final mission', they'll push it six more months if they have to . "I would not be shocked at all. I don't think it would hurt them or anything." Another delay would abosutely crush confidence in gamers whp've waited 13 year for another re-freshing of GTA.

Rockstar began taking GTA preorders on June 25. Take-Two Interactive Software, the owner of the gaming studio, has seen its stock meet heavy resistance at the $250 level since mid-2025.

Polymarket odds for "GTA 6 launch postponed again?" have yet to really move on Indy100's report that was posted on Tuesday.

GTA 6 launch postponed again?

Yes 11% · No 89%

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Odds stand around 11%.