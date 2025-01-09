Hollywood Goes Green: First-Ever EV Car Chase Movie With "Tactical Gun Battle"

Fasten your seatbelts.

From the rubber-burning thrills of "Bullitt" to Gene Hackman's "The French Connection" and the epic car chase involving three Mini Coopers, Jaguars, and a bus in "The Italian Job," these are some of the best car chase movies produced by un-woke Hollywood over the decades.

Porsche announced in a press release.

Director Christian Gudegast said of the final car chase scene of the movie, "I wanted it to be a vehicle-to-vehicle tactical gun battle—plus I wanted to have an electric car."

Porsche said, "For the first time ever in cinematic history, an all-electric car – the Taycan Turbo – was used as the hero vehicle in a car chase action sequence in Den of Thieves 2."

The challenge with EVs is the lack of engine sounds and gear shifts.

Some questions:

What sound effects will Hollywood turn to?

What happens when the battery runs out?

Also, the movie is merely an ad for Porsche Taycans. Recall from earlier this week: Taycan demand has run out of juice.