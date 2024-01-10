Is Honda's New EV A Copy Of The 1980s Lamborghini Countach?

It could be just us, but Honda's new electric vehicle, called "Saloon," unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, seems to mirror the designs of the Lamborghini Countach from the mid-1980s.

With that aside, Honda's new EV will feature "new advancements in design, automated driving, connected technologies, performance, and battery efficiency," according to a Honda press release.

The Japanese company expects the Saloon to be released in North America in 2026. Autoblog Autocar quoted the designer Toshinobu Minami as saying the new EV would keep "90% of this appearance," including gullwing doors, for the production model.

Honda has previously laid out plans for EVs and fuel-cell vehicles, which will comprise 40% of its new vehicle sales by 2030, 80% by 2035, and 100% by 2040.

As of January, Honda does not offer full EVs in the US (only hybrids). The move into full EVs comes as US EV sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 slowed, growing by only 1.3%. The slowdown comes after 5% gains in the third quarter and 15% in the April-through-June period.