How Long Before This Thing Is Roaming Around Exterminating People?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A video of a humanoid automaton coming to life has gone viral on X, and has people asking how long before this thing is weaponised?

The synthetic human-like creature, named Clone Alpha, was created by a company called Clone Robotics, which seems to have directly taken inspiration from the dystopian TV show Westworld.

Even its company logo is the same as imagery in the show’s opening credits.

The company claims that the “muscuskeletal androids” are designed designed to help around the home with menial tasks including cleaning, washing clothes, unloading the dishwasher and making sandwiches.

Stills of Torso 2 in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/8WDRtMOK3A — Clone (@clonerobotics) January 7, 2025

However, it is also “capable of witty dialogue,” as well as “following you around.”

Clone’s eerie Torso 2 sets a new standard for androids with a fully actuated lumbar spine and 910 muscle fibers under its ‘skin’ for silent, lifelike movement. And yes, legs are on the way. pic.twitter.com/iQuzOOnmFn — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) December 31, 2024

The machine can also charge itself and comes “equipped with the Telekinesis training platform to let you teach your Clone Alpha new skills.”

Clone's synthetic organ systems:



⦿ The skeletal system replicates 206 human bones with a small number bone fusions and fully articulated joints featuring artificial ligaments and tendons. Its design enables complex joint-muscle relationships, including 20 degrees of freedom in… https://t.co/P8pg7LLfpf pic.twitter.com/wtSNGfDkuj — The Humanoid Hub (@TheHumanoidHub) December 6, 2024

The Clone Robotics company says it will produce 279 of the creatures and is taking pre orders. The retail price is not listed, but a robot hand they also sell is listed for $2800.

How long before this is roaming around exterminating people? https://t.co/owwj8iWf7J — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 22, 2025

What’s with the creepy music?

They seriously went Copy Paste. SMH smh — Pérez, (@PerezWPZ809) February 21, 2025

Would you want one of these in your home?

This is how Westworld started pic.twitter.com/GbR9JcuyFV — OG_Gamerz68 (@Stryfe2099) February 21, 2025

In your home with your kids?

This is terrifying — The Common Sense Woman (@itsnaddyynad) February 21, 2025

Why are all the videos of this thing marketed like some kind of spastic Hellraiser abomination? — A. Pettit (@PettitFrontier) February 19, 2025

what hath man wrought? — JD-SPROCKETS (@JDSpocketsLab) February 21, 2025

Why does it have to be human like. I think they should be made square or something so it's obvious they are not human. Let's not replicate ourselves. There should be a law against making these robots look human. — KC Peeps (@lpeoples50) February 21, 2025

While every normal person looks at dystopian sci-fi films as cautionary tales, nerds see them as instruction manuals. — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) February 19, 2025

Hanging it was a good choice. Now leave it there and never let it loose. 😂 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 19, 2025

We had a good run, fellow humans. — George Knapp (@g_knapp) February 19, 2025

I, for one, welcome our new overlords. — 🇺🇸Rightside🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Rightside2beon) February 21, 2025

