print-icon
print-icon

How Long Before This Thing Is Roaming Around Exterminating People?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A video of a humanoid automaton coming to life has gone viral on X, and has people asking how long before this thing is weaponised?

The synthetic human-like creature, named Clone Alpha, was created by a company called Clone Robotics, which seems to have directly taken inspiration from the dystopian TV show Westworld.

Even its company logo is the same as imagery in the show’s opening credits. 

The company claims that the “muscuskeletal androids” are designed designed to help around the home with menial tasks including cleaning, washing clothes, unloading the dishwasher and making sandwiches.

However, it is also “capable of witty dialogue,” as well as “following you around.”

The machine can also charge itself and comes “equipped with the Telekinesis training platform to let you teach your Clone Alpha new skills.”

The Clone Robotics company says it will produce 279 of the creatures and is taking pre orders. The retail price is not listed, but a robot hand they also sell is listed for $2800.

What’s with the creepy music?

Would you want one of these in your home?

In your home with your kids?

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...