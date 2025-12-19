How To Profit From Trump's Space Race Executive Order

The space industry is heating up amid news of a SpaceX IPO next year and growing interest in low-Earth-orbit data centers. Starcloud is emerging as an early winner, as these developments coincide with President Trump signing an executive order to secure America's dominance in the space race.

The order "Ensuring American Space Superiority" outlined several of the Trump administration's space priorities, including returning humans to the Moon by 2028.

Goldman analysts led by Anthony Valentini provided more color on the EO:

Expand space exploration and the American presence in space by: Returning Americans to the Moon by 2028 through the Artemis Program

Establishing initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030

Enhancing sustainability and cost-effectiveness of launch and exploration architectures, including enabling commercial launch services and prioritizing lunar exploration Secure and defend American vital national and economic security interests in, from, and to space by: Developing and demonstrating prototype next-generation missile defense technologies by 2028

Ensuring the ability to detect, characterize, and counter threats to U.S. space interests from very low-Earth orbit and through cislunar space Accelerating acquisition reform, integrating commercial space capabilities, and enabling new market entrants Increasing space security spending, operational cooperation, basing agreements, and ally / partner investments in America’s space industrial base Grow the commercial space economy by: Increasing launch and reentry cadence through new and upgraded facilities, improved efficiency, and policy reforms

Spurring private sector initiative and a commercial pathway to replace the ISS by 2030

Targeting $50bn of additional investment in American space markets by 2028

"Superiority in space is a measure of national vision and willpower, and the technologies Americans develop to achieve it contribute substantially to the Nation's strength, security, and prosperity," EO states. "The United States must therefore pursue a space policy that will extend the reach of human discovery, secure the Nation's vital economic and security interests, unleash commercial development, and lay the foundation for a new space age."

Many of the civil space provisions in the EO focus less on goals and more on how to achieve them. It directs NASA to develop a plan in three months to execute the objectives in the order, "including plans for mitigating any technology, supply chain, or industrial capacity gaps relevant to achieving those goals within available funding."

Valentini explained to clients how to profit from the space boom:

Parts of the EO are related to Golden Dome, indicating that the administration may be closer to announcing elements of the program architecture / funding. Overall, we think this reads as a positive for space launch and exploration companies like RKLB (Neutral) and FLY (Neutral), as well as defense contractors positioned to win content on Golden Dome like LHX (Buy) and AVAV (Buy).

And if you thought AI was a bubble, wait until the everything-space trade inflates.

🇺🇸 JARED ISAACMAN: THE MOON IS JUST THE START



Newly confirmed NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman spoke just after Trump signed a sweeping new National Space Policy Executive Order, calling it the most significant space directive since the Kennedy era.



The order lays out an… pic.twitter.com/pfQI2qzfof — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 18, 2025

Blast off.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2025

