"Huge Win": Corporate America Embraces DOGE

Despite conspiracy networks across leftist corporate media and unhinged Democratic lawmakers ranting about the so-called evils of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, corporate America begs to differ.

🚨 Soros-funded group exposed for paying protestors to oppose DOGE! pic.twitter.com/wobZeUg7qq — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 13, 2025

Small and large business CEOs seem to be considerably more confident under Trump...

But, Jeff Sonnenfeld wants you to ignore that listen to his roundtable of naysayers....

Yale Professor @JeffSonnenfeld says CEOs are worried about uncertainty more than anything else: https://t.co/VqKlas9GmV — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 14, 2025

Sonnenfeld's negativity is further squelched by a new report from Bloomberg shows that 79 Russell 3000 companies mentioned "DOGE" 200 times on the latest round of earnings calls. They pointed out that DOGE's contract slashing could hurt profits in the near term. However, a modernized public sector will be a massive boon for their tools and services.

🚨 TRUMP: "Our Economy will BOOM, like never before." pic.twitter.com/snNxlgnOWk — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 14, 2025

In an interview, Piper Sandler & Co. Chief Global Economist Nancy Lazar said that short-term pain in a transition period will lead to a "huge positive" for the private sector.

Lazar said DOGE will likely free up resources such as labor and grant companies greater influence over capital allocation, which tends to be more productive. He added that deregulation could boost medium-sized companies by reducing regulatory costs.

Bloomberg data shows that industrial and technology companies mentioned DOGE the most on earnings calls.

Infrastructure software providers like Okta told investors: "The agencies we've been successful in, it's because we've been able to consolidate and replace and really help modernize those applications."

Peer ServiceNow's CEO told investors it saves the federal government "millions and millions" in costs and hours by improving efficiency and automating "mind-numbing."

Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden noted that companies have been cutting costs in general: "It is a response to competition and staying cost competitive, and the government doesn't have that. So it is sensical that that might be where DOGE starts."

Booz Allen Hamilton CEO Horacio Rozanski views a "much shorter period of adjustment followed by a real clear set of opportunities" in the era of DOGE. Do note Booz Allen Hamilton receives about 98% of its revenue from the government.

According to Scotiabank senior analyst Patrick Colville, cybersecurity providers could significantly benefit from DOGE, adding that the federal government will seek to improve cyber defenses.

"Over the last six weeks, almost all of the cybersecurity companies we spoke to called out DOGE as much more of an opportunity than a threat," Colville said, adding companies in generative artificial intelligence and cloud services could also benefit.

Kratos Defense & Security CEO Eric DeMarco called DOGE a "huge win," adding, "We've already received some contracts in the past month directly related to what's going on here and the reallocation of resources."