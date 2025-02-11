"I Don't Think He's A Happy Guy": Sam Altman Talks Trash About Musk After OpenAI Buyout Offer

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Tuesday that Elon Musk is 'insecure,' and 'not a happy person' - after the two engaged in a social media spat following a Musk-led group's offer to purchase the nonprofit that controls OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Altman reiterated that OpenAI is "not for sale" amid an attempted restructuring into a for-profit entity which is currently being challenged as part of a broad federal antitrust lawsuit against OpenAI, key investor Microsoft, and Altman himself, NY Post reports.

"Probably his whole life is from a position of insecurity," Altman said of Musk, adding "I feel for the guy. I don’t think he’s a happy person."

Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but eventually had a falling out over the company's eventual direction. Musk has since founded competitor xAI.

Altman suggested that Musk's offer is "probably just trying to slow us down" using a tactic.

"He obviously is a competitor," Altman continued. "I wish he would just compete by building a better product, but I think there’s been a lot of tactics, many, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff, now this."

Musk responded to the interview by saying "Scam Altman has cray eyes..."

On Monday, Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff said he submitted the bid to OpenAI's board of directors in an unsolicited offer that could upend OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's plans to convert it into a for-profit company, as well as plans to spend up to $500 billion on AI infrastructure through the so-called 'Stargate' joint venture, WSJ reported.

"It’s time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was," Musk said in a statement provided by Toberoff. "We will make sure that happens."