Intel CEO Heads To White House Following Trump's Resignation Demand

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is headed to the White House today, just days after President Trump publicly demanded his resignation over alleged ties to China. Sources close to The Wall Street Journal say Tan will discuss his personal and professional background with the president, emphasize his allegiance to America, and advocate for closer government and Intel cooperation.

Tan is a Malaysian-born/American citizen and has worked in the tech industry for years. He recently took over as CEO of the struggling chip company to revive it and position it for a turnaround.

But his tenure has already seen turmoil and political scrutiny.

Concerns stem from Cadence Design Systems, where Tan was CEO until 2021. Last month, Cadence agreed to pay $140 million to settle DOJ charges for selling chip-design tools to a Chinese military university.

Optics so far are unfavorable for Tan, especially against the backdrop of the "America First" movement.

Here's more from the sources about Tan's upcoming meeting with Trump:

Tan is expected to have a wide-ranging conversation with Trump, with the intent of explaining his personal and professional background, the people said. He could also propose ways that the government and Intel could work together, they said. Tan hopes to win Trump's approval by showing his commitment to the country and pledging the importance of keeping Intel's manufacturing capabilities as a national security issue, one of the people said.

The controversy surrounding Tan began last Thursday after President Trump read U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton's letter sent one day earlier to Intel's Board about the CEO's ties to Chinese firms.

This led to Trump firing off a Truth Social post: "The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately."

After today's meeting, it's likely only a matter of time before the White House announces "golden shares" in Intel - just as it did in the U.S. Steel-Nippon deal.

