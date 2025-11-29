"Intense Solar Radiation" Corrupted A320 Flight Systems, Airbus Rushes Emergency Update

Airbus warned Friday that "intense solar radiation" may have corrupted critical flight data in an incident involving an A320 narrow-body aircraft. While the company did not disclose which flight was affected, it was likely last month's JetBlue Flight 1230, which suddenly dropped in altitude while en route from Newark to Cancun.

Airbus issued an Alert Operators Transmission to all airlines operating A320 Family aircraft, warning that an urgent fix is required.

The company believes this is the first time this specific problem has emerged in its fleet and says it has "proactively worked with aviation authorities… keeping safety as our number one and overriding priority," according to CNN.

"Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers ," Airbus wrote in a statement.

Airbus told CNN on Saturday that most of the narrow-body aircraft can be repaired in a matter of hours by simply reverting to the previous software. It said about 900 older aircraft would need more complicated fixes.

Here's more from the report:

American Airlines has about 209 of the aircraft which need to be updated, less than the 340 it had earlier predicted, according to a statement from the airline. . . . Delta Air Lines said fewer than 50 of its A321neo aircraft will be impacted and the work should be complete by Saturday morning. . . . JetBlue, which operates a fleet mostly made up of A320 and A321 aircraft, did not say how many of their planes needed to be fixed, but told CNN in a statement it has already started repairs. . . . Southwest Airlines does not have any of the impacted aircraft. Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific, Jetstar Airways Australia, Air New Zealand, IndiGo and Air India Express have also taken precautionary measures.

At cruising altitude, commercial jets are exposed to 100 to 300 times more solar radiation than at ground level, and a major solar storm can push that even higher.

High-energy particles can disrupt modern avionics processors, including corrupting memory or causing a logic error. While Airbus hasn't specified which exact flight systems were affected, here are the likely candidates:

Flight Control Primary Computers (FCPCs)

ADIRUs (Air Data & Inertial Reference Units)

FADEC engine control

Autopilot & flight director

Fly-by-wire actuator command modules

Latest space weather events:

Airbus' warning is an unusual confirmation of space weather risk to the modern economy...

... something we've warned about for years.