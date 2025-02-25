The iPhone's voice-to-text feature appears to be suffering from a bad case of "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

If a user repeatedly says "racist," the next word generated is "Trump." We independently verified this anti-Trump behavior, which seems to reflect far-left subliminal propaganda.

'SIRI'OUS PROBLEM: iPhone's voice-to-text feature is sparking controversy after a viral TikTok video showed a user speaking the word "racist," which sometimes appeared as "Trump" before switching back to "racist." pic.twitter.com/bC3mAeS9kM — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2025

"We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation, and we are rolling out a fix as soon as possible," an Apple spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

JUST IN: Apple says it is "addressing the issue" as iPhone's voice-to-text feature periodically shows "Trump" whenever a user says "racist."



"We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation, and we are rolling out a fix as soon as possible," an… pic.twitter.com/UVQfzLOKu0 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 25, 2025

Similar subliminal propaganda was pushed by Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant ahead of the U.S. presidential elections last fall...

Amazon Admits Alexa's Wildly-Biased Treatment Of Trump, Harris Questions Was 'Error' https://t.co/oCbodR2cY1 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 4, 2024

Earlier today, Apple shareholders rejected eliminating toxic DEI policies despite a widespread rollback across corporate America, the federal government, and the military.

Apple did not specify a timeframe for the dictation feature fix but indicated it would be implemented as soon as possible.

Isn't it fascinating how technology sometimes mirrors the unconscious biases of its creators? Parts of Silicon Valley still seem out of touch, failing to recognize that the Overton Window shifted about a year ago.

Not all is bad with Apple...

Apple Goes MAGA: $500 Billion Investment Plan In America, 20,000 New Jobs https://t.co/zcAYiGKn50 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 24, 2025. . .

It's time for Trump to have another talk with Cook.