Jet-Powered "Superbike For The Skies" Emerges Out Of Stealth Mode

A "superbike for the skies" has officially emerged from stealth mode, drawing striking parallels to the iconic speeder bikes from the early 1980s sci-fi classic Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Poland-based startup Volonaut unveiled a single-seater jet-powered hoverbike that clocks in speeds in excess of 124 mph.

"The futuristic single occupant vehicle is a realization of a bold concept often portrayed in science-fiction movies - this is where the inspiration came from many years ago and with time became the obsession to its creator," the company wrote in an emailed response.

Volonaut noted, "Thanks to Airbike's extremely compact size and no spinning propellers it can travel through most confined areas with ease."

The startup dripped a teaser video ahead of the release on Tuesday...

Getting ready to unveil the world's first real-world speeder bike.

Airbike transforming science-fiction into reality.



Stay tuned for the official launch video soon. pic.twitter.com/FMRqCtVXZY — Volonaut (@Volonaut) April 26, 2025

Followed by the official launch video on Wednesday, titled "Meet the Airbike."

Meet the Airbike - Your personal hoverbike straight from the Future!



The Volonaut Airbike flying motorbike is a breakthrough in personal air mobility. pic.twitter.com/ofa744ZYSG — Volonaut (@Volonaut) April 30, 2025

What's better than electric spinning blades? Volonaut demonstrates how jet propulsion will be the future.