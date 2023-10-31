Joe Rogan Shoots Arrow At Cybertruck's Stainless Steel Exoskeleton

Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck, which boasts bulletproof capabilities (though limited to 9mm rounds), is going viral again.

A new video shows Joe Rogan shooting an arrow via a compound bow into the passenger door - only to ricochet off the 301 stainless steel exoskeleton. This must mean the 'apocalypse vehicle' is now "arrow-proof."

Joe Rogan shoots an arrow at the Cybertruck with Elon.



You can watch the full 2.5 hour interview here: https://t.co/FRt2FDJFhm pic.twitter.com/yHrz5Rxw6T — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 31, 2023

Responding to Rogan's Instagram post, one user said, "Already pre-ordered mine!!," while another said, "Getting ready for ww3."

The video is part of Elon Musk's visit to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. This is the billionaire's fourth appearance on the show.

Earlier this month, Musk revealed on X his team of Tesla engineers "emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door" of the new Cybertruck, adding the bulletproof test was like "Al Capone-style."

We emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door Al Capone style. No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

Musk was commenting on a video shared by the Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley that shows a Cybertruck coasting down the highway with dozens of bullet holes in the vehicle's driver's side.

BREAKING: Cybertruck seen on the highway potentially gone through bullet proof testing 📐👽🤯



Seen by member of the club. pic.twitter.com/wBr9mNrLl7 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 20, 2023

The Cybertruck's skin is the same stainless steel used in SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, according to a 2019 Motortrend article.

... and now you understand why Tesla does not advertise or pay for endorsements. This type of organic advertising is enough to attract Cybertruck demand as Democrats fail to enforce law and order across major metro areas, which has only triggered one of the worst crime tsunamis in a generation.

Who doesn't want an apocalypse vehicle that can stop arrows from compound bows and 9mm rounds?