Kick Streamer Runs Over 'Stalker' With Cybertruck

A 20-year-old U.S.-based content creator and streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, was reportedly banned overnight from the creator-focused livestreaming platform Kick following an incident that appears to involve running over a person described as a “stalker.”

On Christmas Eve night, X user KickChamp posted a video showing Claviclar running over a “stalker” with a Tesla Cybertruck who jumped onto his windshield.

Clavicular RAN OVER a stalker that tried hopping on his windshield 😳 pic.twitter.com/w4ikrAeUp9 — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) December 25, 2025

"The stalker Clavicular ran over is unresponsive at the scene," KickChamp said.

The stalker Clavicular ran over is unresponsive on the scene 😳 pic.twitter.com/ckGGgqaVil — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) December 25, 2025

KickChamp posted another video ...

Security confirmed that the stalker Clavicular ran over didn't get up 😳 pic.twitter.com/QbMcpL2Gsd — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) December 25, 2025

Following the incident, Clavicular's Kick page has been deleted. It appears he has been banned from the platform.

Yet another documented instance of dangerous and harmful behavior associated with some livestreamers on Kick...