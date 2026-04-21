The Latest AI Developments In 60 Seconds

As the tempo of AI newsflow approached the frenzied rollercoaster pace of geopolitical headlines during the biggest oil shock in decades, it's becoming easy to get lost in all the latest developments and drama surrounding OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia, government blacklists, the AI circle jerk, sentinent killer robots, and so on...

To help readers keep on top of things, we are launching a brief AI news roundup, which should help you get up to speed in under 60 seconds.

Here are the four main things you need to know:

Source: UBS