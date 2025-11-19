Leading Advanced Nuclear Companies Announce More Progress Toward Commercialization

With the US badly lagging China in nuclear power plant rollout, and the Trump admin slow-playing its Industrial Policy in this most critical sector, the private sector is taking matters into its own hands, with two notable developments announced this morning by two of the leading companies in the space, as they pursue commercial rollout.

We start with developer of modular microreactors, Nano Nuclear, which has completed the initial testing of its proprietary Annular Linear Induction Pump (ALIP) technology. Testing was conducted at their Westchester County, New York, facility in collaboration with aRoboticsCompany.

Nano acquired the ALIP technology in 2024 and is working to develop the magnetic pump design for commercialization. Unlike a normal centrifugal pump used to push water through a pipe, the ALIP is a magnetic pump that is intended to move more exotic reactor coolant without the use of an impeller, including molten salt, liquid sodium, and lead-bismuth, similar to the technology being developed by TerraPower, Oklo, and First American Nuclear. Similar technology was used on one of the first nuclear submarines, the USS Seawolf – a sodium cooled reactor using magnetic coolant pumps.

The pump design was recently tested to 350°C (662°F) to “maximize ALIP’s lifespan in environments where maintenance or component replacement is not an option such as in space, undersea, and nuclear applications. The test outcomes have also provided valuable data for optimizing the pump’s magnetic behavior using novel, highly-engineered materials and unique component geometries.”

Nano also commented that their validations this year at their New York demonstration facility include a full stack of precision manufacturing processes, such as orbital laser welding, and electromagnetic quality control systems, such as 3-D high resolution magnetic field mapping.

Elsewhere, another frontrunner in experimental nuclear technology, Oklo, signed a binding contract with Siemens Energy to begin engineering and design work for long-lead components of the power conversion system for their Aurora reactor at Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

“Siemens Energy and Oklo will develop the best solution for power supply,” said Tobias Panse, Senior Vice President, Steam Turbines and Generators, Siemens Energy. “We offer best-in-class solutions for reliable power supply with the highest efficiency. Oklo’s small modular reactor solutions are ideal for companies with large power demand.”

The Aurora sodium faster reactor at INL is designed to be a commercial scale reactor, which will initially be used for testing and demonstration purposes until NRC licensing is completed. In the meantime, the company will continue to pursue the fast-track regulatory process under the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program.