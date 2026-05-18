The Lines We Thought Machines Wouldn't Cross

Authored by George Ford Smith via The Mises Institute,

In 2000, the world braced for Y2K. It came with a date and a remedy. There was panic about doomsday but as I and other programmers stretched the year field from two to four characters, apart from scattered hiccups, the lights stayed on. Everything about Y2K was known - the problem, the solution, and the deadline.

Q-Day is something else entirely.

Q-Day is shorthand for the moment when quantum computing crosses a line we assumed would hold—when the mathematics that secures modern life can be broken, and broken quickly. On Q-Day the locks will be quietly and rapidly picked. And the unsettling part is that the thief may already have your safe, waiting for the day the combination becomes trivial to compute.

Today’s encryption is a lock that would take an ordinary zeros-and-ones computer longer than the age of the universe—26.7 billion years—to pick. The most widely-used system—RSA with a 2,048-bit key—relies on the virtual impossibility of factoring “the product of two very large prime numbers.”

A sufficiently advanced quantum computer, however, would not try every possible combination. It would use a fundamentally different method—one discovered by MIT mathematician Peter Shor—to solve the problem efficiently. What is impossible today would become routine. The world’s assumption of security would no longer hold.

Data stolen today—bank records, corporate secrets, medical files, state communications—can be stored until the day it becomes readable, what analysts call “harvest now, decrypt later.” It gives today’s thieves a speculative claim on tomorrow’s knowledge. But, like all speculative claims, its value depends on time, uncertainty, and the actions of others. The longer the delay, the more likely the data is obsolete, replaced, or secured in a different manner or place.

There is no agreement about when Q-Day will likely arrive. “Google thinks it could happen by 2029, while Adi Shamir—one of the cryptography experts behind the development of RSA encryption—believes it’s at least 30 years away.”

Meanwhile, something else is headed our way:

The technological singularity, the point where artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence and begins improving itself in an unstoppable loop, is most commonly predicted to arrive between 2035 and 2045. That window has been shrinking. A few years ago, most experts placed it decades away. Now, some of the most prominent voices in AI believe the precursor step, artificial general intelligence (AGI), could arrive before 2030.

Singularity futurists might be overlooking technical obstacles in their projections, such as the failure of intelligence to scale at the projected magnitude, but Q-Day’s arrival seems fairly certain. It brings into view several themes familiar to students of Austrian School economics.

First, the knowledge problem. As Hayek emphasized, the information required to coordinate complex systems is dispersed, qualitative, and often tacit. No central planner can know when Q-Day will arrive or which systems are most exposed in real time. Mandates that assume a timetable risk misallocating resources. By contrast, decentralized actors—banks, firms, developers—can respond to price signals, insurance costs, vendor competition, and evolving threat intelligence.

Second, incentives and time preference. Security spending is the classic case of a present cost for a future benefit. The payoff is the loss you never incur. In a world of quarterly reports and countless distractions, the temptation is to defer. Yet the nature of Q-Day flips the calculus: the cost of delay compounds because the exposure window is long and the fix is slow. Systems are not swapped overnight. Keys must be rotated, protocols updated, hardware replaced, staff retrained. The discipline required here is precisely what Austrian analysis highlights: aligning incentives so that long-term preservation of capital is not sacrificed to short-term appearance.

Third, capital structure. Information systems are capital goods with long lives and complex interdependencies. When firms procrastinate and then rush, investment bunches up under pressure—an IT version of malinvestment. By contrast, building crypto-agility—the ability to swap cryptographic components without tearing down the whole system—is a form of sound capital planning. It spreads costs over time and reduces the risk of a frantic, error-prone scramble later.

Fourth, property rights and trust. In a digital economy, encryption is not a luxury; it is part of the institutional framework that makes exchange possible. If signatures can be forged and identities spoofed, claims to ownership—of accounts, contracts, even money—are weakened. The invisible infrastructure of trust becomes visible precisely when it fails. Q-Day, if mishandled, would not merely be a technical glitch; it could turn the reliability of exchange itself into a disaster.

Fifth, competition. If a single, mandated solution fails, it fails system-wide. A free-market approach—multiple implementations, open standards, independent audits, competing vendors—reduces single points of failure and encourages faster discovery of weaknesses.

One more point. We often draw comfort from lines we believe machines will not cross, but occasionally those lines move. Q-Day is one such movement. It does not herald the end of privacy or the collapse of commerce, any more than Y2K heralded the end of computing. But it does force us to confront a truth Austrians have long emphasized: Complex orders endure not because they are guaranteed, but because they are maintained—by incentives, by institutions, and by continual adaptation to changing knowledge.

And, as long as we still have the power to act purposely, the singularity, if it comes about, will represent a higher level of human intelligence and human life generally. It will not be something we will passively accept. Cost-benefit considerations will always apply, as will our moral sense of what is right. As Ray Kurzweil has written,

Since AI is emerging from a deeply integrated economic infrastructure, it will reflect our values because in an important sense it will be us. We are already a human-machine civilization. Ultimately, the most important approach we can take to keep AI safe is to protect and improve on our human governance and social institutions.

And as I have argued elsewhere, our human governance institution is in need of radical revision.