Los Angeles Announces Flying Taxis For Visitors At 'No-Car' Olympics

Authored by Kimberley Hayek via The Epoch Times,

Los Angeles announced May 15 that air taxis will be available for visitors and Team USA at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games by Archer Aviation Inc.

Mayor Karen Bass pledged last year that the Olympics would be a “no-car Games” and that people would need to use public transportation to access venues.

However, Archer’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft will also be used for the 2028 Games, transporting VIPs, fans, and stakeholders, while also aiding emergency services and security operations across Los Angeles.

The LA28 Games are projected to attract more than 15 million visitors and be watched by billions of viewers worldwide. Around 4 billion people watched the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Archer said its Midnight aircraft emits less noise and emissions than traditional helicopters. The company hopes to begin commercial operations in 2026, assuming it receives Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification approval.

The aircraft is manufactured at facilities in San Jose, California, and Covington, Georgia.

Archer’s aircraft will pick up and drop off passengers at vertiports at key LA28 venues, such as SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as well as major hubs like Los Angeles International Airport, Hollywood, Orange County, and Santa Monica. The company is aiming to keep the flights between 10 and 20 minutes.

“We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America. There’s no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer Aviation, in a statement. “I can’t wait to see Midnight flying passengers over Los Angeles, emblazoned with the Team USA logo and LA28 logo.” “At LA28, we’re building a platform for constant innovation and creativity, which is why we’ve partnered with forward-thinking companies like Archer,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

LA28 and Archer Aviation did not return a request for comment by publication time.

The company will also assist NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 and 2028 Olympic Games, with its Midnight aircraft featured in storytelling moments, including the 2028 Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The LA28 Games will be Los Angeles’s third Olympic hosting after 1932 and 1984 and its first Paralympic hosting.

Archer also has contracts with United Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, as well as a $142 million U.S. Air Force contract. The company’s stock surged in early trading on May 16 and is up approximately 30 percent on the week.

Archer’s future depends on FAA certification, which is still in progress. The company has received partial certification from the FAA, but production approval for the Midnight aircraft remains pending.

Despite the lack of certification, Archer has forged plans with SoFi Stadium and the University of Southern California, facilitating vertiport development, according to Nikhil Goel, Archer’s chief commercial officer.

* * *

You can support ZeroHedge by picking up a waxed canvas hat!