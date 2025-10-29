Major Disruptions Reported Across Key Internet Services: Downdetector

A sudden spike in internet disruptions has been reported across major websites and services, according to Downdetector.

Users are reporting outages at Google, Amazon.com, AWS, Microsoft (Azure, 365, Store, Teams, Entra), the XBOX network, Comcast's xfinity, Starbucks, and Alaska Airlines, to name a few.

Microsoft announced they are investigating reports of issues with 365 services.

According to reports there are ongoing outages at AWS' US-East-1 region, and is possibly related to an Oct. 20 outage. Further confirmation is needed.

