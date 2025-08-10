Mapping Data Center Capacity Around The World

Today, the U.S. leads globally in data center capacity by a wide margin.

Driven by hyperscalers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, billions in investment are supporting foundational AI models.

As this momentum continues, these tech giants are expected to remain key drivers of global data center growth.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows data center capacity by region, based on data from the IEA.

The Global Concentration of Data Center Infrastructure

Below, we show data center capacity worldwide in 2024: ​​

With 53.7 GW of installed capacity, the U.S. accounts for 44% of the global total.

Given the intensifying demand for data centers, hyperscalers are facing infrastructure constraints. New data centers set to be built out by 2028 are completely booked, and Northern Virginia faces power capacity shortages causing project delays.

Meanwhile, public and private entities in China have invested billions in data centers, but an estimated 80% of new infrastructure stands unused.

As we can see, the EU trails behind with 11.9 GW of capacity. Still, electricity demand from data centers is expected to surge 150% by 2035, driven by approximately $231 billion in AI-related investment aimed at tripling capacity by 2032.

