Marketing Ploy? FT Pumps OpenAI & Meta's Planned Launch Of Upgraded LLMs As Nvidia Bubble Stalls 

Two weeks ago, Nvidia Corporation's stock peaked and has since traded 9% lower from those highs, with shares around $867 on Wednesday afternoon. In what appears to be an artificial intelligence marketing piece, the Financial Times could be trying to stoke new hype in the AI bubble.

FT reports that OpenAI and Meta are "on the brink" of releasing upgraded versions of their large language models "capable of reasoning and planning, critical steps towards achieving superhuman cognition in machines."

At an event in London on Tuesday, Meta announced plans to release Llama 3 — the next generation of its LLM used to power AI chatbot assistants — within the next month.

"Within the next month, actually less, hopefully in a very short period of time, we hope to start rolling out our new suite of next-generation foundation models, Llama 3," said Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs.

Clegg continued, "There will be a number of different models with different capabilities and different versatility [released] during the course of this year, starting really very soon."

Meta has been trying to keep up with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which surprised other big tech companies like Apple and Google when it launched ChatGPT about a year and a half ago.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is expected to release the next generation of GPT, called "GPT-5," sometime this summer. This generation of GPT would be able to solve "hard problems" such as reasoning.

OpenAI's chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap, told the FT, "We're going to start to see AI that can take on more complex tasks in a more sophisticated way."

Lightcap continued, "I think we're just starting to scratch the surface on the ability that these models have to reason."

However, he admitted that today's AI systems are "really good at one-off small tasks" but are still "pretty narrow" in their capabilities.

FT's note on Meta and OpenAI's new models comes as The Market Ear pointed out, "Some signs of the AI sentiment "pendulum" subtly swinging from AI-mania to something less than that as of lately."

Shares of Nvidia peaked two weeks ago, while corporate media headlines featuring the 'AI Bubble' have surged to record highs.

Even with big tech launching new and improved LLMs, the delay in the Federal Reserve's pivot (due to a reacceleration in inflation) could be enough to overshadow any hype in the AI bubble