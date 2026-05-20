Meta Axes 8,000 Workers As Zuckerberg Admits AI Is Watching, Replacing Labor

Welcome to another day of corporate America hemorrhaging engineers and other white-collar workers with insurmountable student debt as AI adoption accelerates. This era will likely be remembered in history as the great "white-collar purge," and the response will be continued hatred of data centers.

We've been covering for weeks that today is D-Day for Meta Platforms employees, who have finally learned their employment fate at the company that owns Facebook and Instagram.

Bloomberg reports that the new round of layoffs affects roughly 8,000 roles globally, with engineering and product teams expected to be at the center of the cuts as CEO Mark Zuckerberg reduces labor in favor of GPUs.

This latest round of cuts is expected to hit Meta's engineering and product teams in particular, and additional layoffs could come later in the year, said people familiar with the company's plans, who asked not to be named as the information is not public. -BBG

The layoffs follow Meta's reassignment of about 7,000 employees into newly created AI-focused teams on Monday.

The X account, Official Layoff, posted leaked audio of an all-hands emergency at Meta earlier this week, in which Zuck told employees their devices are being tracked to train AI models. In other words, those workers are training chatbots to eventually render them obsolete.

Official Layoff added more color about Monday's meeting:

LEAKED AUDIO FROM META ALL-HANDS AHEAD OF LAYOFFS TOMORROW Mark Zuckerberg, in his own words, told Meta employees their devices are being tracked to train AI models. His reasoning? Meta employees are smarter than the contract workers the rest of the industry uses for data labeling. So instead of hiring outside help, Meta is turning its own workforce into training data. "The average intelligence of the people who are at this company is significantly higher than the average set of people that you can get to do tasks if you're working through these contractors." He wants the AI to learn how "really smart people use computers" by watching employees work. He says the content is "stripped out" and none of it is used for surveillance or performance tracking. Then he admitted the rollout was botched but said Meta intentionally kept employees in the dark because leaking competitive AI strategy would help rivals. "It is not strategically in your interest for us to communicate everything in all the detail that we normally would on this." Translation: We're watching you, we told you as little as possible, and we did it on purpose. AI is replacing the contractor. Then the employee trains the AI. Then the AI replaces the employee. This story and this company keeps getting weirder.

LEAKED AUDIO FROM META ALL-HANDS AHEAD OF LAYOFFS TOMORROW



Mark Zuckerberg, in his own words, told Meta employees their devices are being tracked to train AI models.



His reasoning? Meta employees are smarter than the contract workers the rest of the industry uses for data… https://t.co/VSPdjHZ2ga pic.twitter.com/3TX0vLP8P3 — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) May 19, 2026

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Goldman laid out in 2023 just how many jobs AI will take. That number is absolutely scary for white-collar America, where many are saturated with student debt.