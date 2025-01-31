Meta Reportedly In Talks To Reincorporate In Texas, Exit Delaware

First Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago following the presidential election. Then, he appointed UFC CEO Dana White (Trump's friend) to the company's board, dismantled its woke fact-checking system, and now is reportedly mulling over relocating Meta's legal residence from Delaware to Texas—a state that has positioned itself as a pro-business alternative to heavily-regulated blue states run by the radical left.

Wall Street Journal report reveals that Meta has been discussing a potential move to reincorporate outside of Delaware. Sources familiar with the matter said Texas had been heavily considered for the company's new legal domicile but noted there would be no changes to its corporate headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Meta Platforms is discussing moving its incorporation from Delaware, where most big U.S. companies are legally housed, people familiar with the matter said. Texas has billed itself as a better destination for companies such as Meta with controlling shareholders like Zuckerberg. The paperwork change wouldn't relocate its corporate headquarters. The company has talked to Texas officials about the possible changes, one of the people said. It has also considered reincorporating in other states, another person said. -WSJ

The sources continued:

The talks between Meta and Texas predate the new administration, the people said. Meta has been incorporated in Delaware since 2004—well before its 2012 initial public offering. The company is considering the pros and cons of legal setups outside the state and how other companies fared when they reincorporated, the people said. -WSJ

Potential reincorporation of Meta outside of Delaware to Texas, or wherever, comes as Elon Musk has reincorporated several of his companies out of Delaware, including SpaceX and Tesla to Texas, along with Neuralink to Nevada. The exit comes after an activist judge in Delaware rejected Musk's Tesla compensation package valued at $55.8 billion twice.

"Don't forget that what the Democrat judge in Delaware is doing to Elon Musk, they could do to anyone else. The State nullified the shareholders, the Board of Directors, and the entire company's management just to deprive Elon of his pay. Companies must leave Delaware now," X user Leave Delaware wrote in Decemeber.

The activist judge in Deleware who went after Musk has been a wake-up call within corporate America. The result will be a continued shift of reincorporation from Delaware to pro-business states - this move will accelerate over the next four years.