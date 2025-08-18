Microsoft Sends 60 Day Warning To Windows 10 Users

Authored by Melanie Sun via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

As Microsoft moves toward ending its support of Windows 10, PC users who haven’t yet upgraded to Windows 11 now have less than 60 days to take action to make sure their devices are receiving updates for cyber threats.

Visitors try out Windows 10, the latest operating system from software giant Microsoft, during a launch event in Seoul on July 29, 2015. Jung Yeon-Je /AFP

On Aug. 16, Windows 10 users may have noticed a message on their devices, warning that they have 60 days left to take action before security and feature updates and technical support for their PC ends on Oct. 14.

Microsoft announced in 2023 that it was ending support for its Windows 10 platform as it rolled out Windows 11—calling it its “home for AI”and its “most secure version of Windows ever” due to “hardware-based” advanced security features.

“Companies and organizations that operate Windows 10 may find it challenging to maintain regulatory compliance with unsupported software,” Microsoft said in a blog post in June.

Not all PC users are able to or want to switch to a new operating system that offers new AI functionalities. Some older devices are not compatible with Windows 11, due to the system’s increased processing and hardware requirements. According to market share data, around 700 million PC users, or 43 percent, are still using Windows 10, which was launched in July 2015. Windows 11 holds about 53 percent of the market share.

The company has faced legal action demanding that it extend free support for Windows 10 users until their market share drops below 10 percent, although it’s yet to be seen if the complaint will succeed in court. Windows 10 has been one of Microsoft’s most popular operating systems.

Currently, Windows 10 users will have to take action before the Oct. 14 deadline to make sure their devices don’t fall off support after critical security updates end.

“With Windows 10 support coming to an end in October, we’re here to provide information and resources to help you choose the path that works best for you—whether that’s exploring the next generation of Windows, staying on your current PC with the Extended Security Program (ESU) or moving to a cloud-based solution,” the company said on the transition.

Although users’ Windows 10 devices will continue to function, “they will no longer receive regular security updates, making them more vulnerable to cyber threats, such as malware and viruses.”

Microsoft is rolling out enrolment in its transition program, which allows those on the Windows 10 system to continue to receive security support until October 2026.

“The Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) program is designed to keep your current Windows 10 PC protected after support ends—helping you stay secure during the transition,” the company said.

The company has also said it plans to continue offering security updates for Microsoft Defender Antivirus through October 2028. Microsoft 365 Apps will also continue to receive security updates until Oct. 10, 2028. However, feature updates for the apps will be discontinued from August next year. Technical support will also not be extended for Windows 10 users.

“These updates are intended to help ease customers’ transition to Windows 11 and will be delivered through standard update channels. These updates do not include technical support,” Microsoft said.

To continue receiving support from Microsoft, users have two options: enrol in the ESU program with an annual payment or link their devices to Microsoft’s cloud.

The first option will cost individual users $30. The payment can be made using a Microsoft account, and will cover as many as 10 devices through to Oct. 13, 2026. Alternatively, accounts can use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points as payment.

Users have also been offered a cloud-based solution. In this option, they can choose to sync their Windows 10 device to Microsoft’s cloud service, Windows 365, which will allow them to access Windows 11 Cloud PCs on Microsoft’s servers. Those with a lot of data can sign up for a Windows 365 cloud service plan.

The link for ESU enrolment can be found on the company’s Windows Update page.